5 months ago
BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp says closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
March 27, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp says closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Citizens Community Bancorp Inc -

* Closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies

* Bank expects to incur a minimal pretax charge during fiscal Q3 of 2017 related to branch closures

* Will begin to recognize full financial benefit of efficiency efforts immediately in fiscal q4 of 2017

* Will close two offices, one located in lake Orion, Michigan and one in Ridgeland, Wisconsin

* Believe branch closures will reduce direct non-interest operating expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

