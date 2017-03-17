FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp, Wells Financial to merge in a transaction valued at about $39.8 mln
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp, Wells Financial to merge in a transaction valued at about $39.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Citizens Community Bancorp Inc :

* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge



* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc says stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $39.8 million

* Says shareholders of wells will receive total consideration of $51.00 per share

* Citizens Community Bancorp - expect merger to close early in third calendar quarter of 2017, and to be accretive to earnings in fiscal year 2018

* Citizens community- deal consideration consist of $41.31 in cash, balance will consist of 0.7636 shares of co's shares for each share of wells stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

