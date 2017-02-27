Feb 27 Citizens Financial Group Inc:

* Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1.0 billion of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior notes

* Citizens Financial Group Inc - pricing of senior unsecured notes offerings consisting of $700 million 2.250pct fixed-rate notes due 2020

* Pricing of senior unsecured notes offerings consisting of $300 million floating-rate notes due 2020