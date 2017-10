Oct 30 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc

* Citizens Financial Group Inc announces pricing of $750 million of citizens bank, N.A. Senior notes

* Citizens Financial Group Inc - ‍senior notes are being offered under bank’s $8.0 billion global bank note program​

* Citizens Financial Group Inc - ‍pricing of senior unsecured note offering by citizens bank, N.A. Of $750 million of 2.250 pct senior unsecured notes due 2020​