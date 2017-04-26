FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citrix Q1 EPS $0.44 from continuing operations
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Citrix Q1 EPS $0.44 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc:

* Citrix reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $663 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.60 to $4.65 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97 to $1.00 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.74 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.02 to $3.21 from continuing operations

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $685 million to $695 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $664.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $695.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.65, revenue view $2.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

