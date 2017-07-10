July 10 Citrix Systems Inc
* David J. Henshall appointed president and chief executive
officer
* Citrix announces leadership transition to accelerate cloud
transformation, enhance profitability and return capital to
shareholders
* Citrix Systems Inc - reaffirms guidance for Q2
* Mark M. Coyle to serve as interim chief financial officer
* Citrix Systems Inc - retained a search firm to assist in a
search process to identify a permanent CFO
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $690.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Citrix Systems - board has also formed an operations and
capital committee that will work with Citrix's management team
and advise Citrix board
* Citrix Systems - operations & capital committee will be
led by executive chairman Robert Calderoni, David Henshall,
directors Jesse Cohn, Peter J. Sacripanti
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: