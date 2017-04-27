BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering
April 27 Citrix Systems Inc:
* CEO Kirill Tatarinov's 2016 total compensation was $22.3 million - SEC filing
* Says CFO David Henshall's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.0 million versus $10.1 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pqABDV) Further company coverage:
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Suspected oil thieves killed at least four soldiers in two separate incidents in the central Mexican state of Puebla, the army said on Thursday, as emboldened organized crime moves deeper into the lucrative trade.