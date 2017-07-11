BRIEF-China Healthwise says Future Empire entered into bought and sold note
* Future Empire as purchaser and Smart Concept Enterprise entered into bought and sold note
July 11 City E-Solution
* Zhang Xian will be appointed as CEO
* Wong Hong Ren will be stepping down as CEO with effect from 11 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Future Empire as purchaser and Smart Concept Enterprise entered into bought and sold note
* Alpha Era International Holdings Limited has decided to postpone public offer and listing on gem of stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: