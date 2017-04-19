FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-City Holding Co provides Q1 guidance
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-City Holding Co provides Q1 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - City Holding Co

* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016

* City holding co says expects to report slightly higher net interest income for q1 of 2017

* City holding co says anticipates that q1 2017 non-interest expenses will increase less than 2.5% as compared to q1 of 2016

* City holding co says expects to report diluted earnings between $0.84 per share and $0.88 per share for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

