FOREX-Euro bounces after Merkel points to impact on Germany
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 5 City Office REIT Inc
* City office reit reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly core FFO per share $0.26
* Qtrly affo earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel