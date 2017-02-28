UPDATE 3-Card payment device maker Verifone probes breach - Blog
* Breach limited to about two dozen gas station convenience stores
Feb 28 Citycon Oyj:
* Sells non-core property Lade in Trondheim, Norway, to Frost Holding AS
* Purchase price amounts to about 21 million euros ($22.21 million)
* Transaction is expected to close in early March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Southside Bancshares Inc - following Sam Dawson's resignation as director, board of directors reduced size of board from 14 to 13 directors Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lUQEoa) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.