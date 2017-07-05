UPDATE 1-Nokia, China's Xiaomi sign patent deal
HELSINKI, July 5 Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.
July 5 Cityfibre Infrastructure Holdings Plc :
* Placing to raise minimum gross proceeds of 185 million stg
* Offer for subscription to raise up to a further 15 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
HELSINKI, July 5 Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.
STOCKHOLM, July 5 The chairman of struggling Swedish mobile equipment firm Ericsson said on Wednesday he would not stand for re-election at the company's next AGM in 2018.