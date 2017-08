BRIEF-Civeo reports Q4 revenue of $91 million

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Civeo Corp

* Civeo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.15

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $85 million to $90 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $337 million to $353 million

* Q4 revenue $91 million

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.15

* Civeo Corp - Expects capital expenditures of approximately $15 to $18 million for full year 2017

* Civeo Corp - For full year of 2017, company expects EBITDA of $60 million to $65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: