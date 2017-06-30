BRIEF-Bonfire raises $11 mln in financing
* Bonfire announced it has raised $11 million in financing
June 30 Civitas Social Housing Plc:
* Says 15.4 mln stg acquisition of a portfolio of supported living properties
* Properties comprises of freehold interest in 19 supported living properties, with 95 Tenancies, in Yorkshire and Humber, East Midlands and South West
June 30 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday it would buy Parkway Inc, a real estate investment trust, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.