3 months ago
BRIEF-Civitas Solutions Q2 EPS $0.15 from continuing operations
May 10, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Civitas Solutions Q2 EPS $0.15 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc:

* Civitas Solutions reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $362.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $367.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion

* Civitas Solutions says maintaining guidance for net revenue with range of $1.48 billion-$1.52 billion, adjusted EBITDA with a range of $162.0 million-$166.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

