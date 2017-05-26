FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
May 26, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc

* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014

* Repricing amendment decreased applicable interest margin for tranche b term loans under senior credit agreement by 25 basis points

* Says interest rate for revolving credit facility under senior credit agreement remains unchanged - SEC filing

* Amendment reset period during which a 1.0 pct prepayment premium may be required for a 'repricing transaction' until 1 year after effective date of repricing amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

