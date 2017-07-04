BRIEF-China Transinfo Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
July 4 HansolNexG Co Ltd :
* Says C&Kim Co Ltd has acquired 613,100 shares of the co, and is holding 10.6 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hKor9N
