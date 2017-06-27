BRIEF-China Properties Investment Holdings posts FY loss attributable HK$16.530 mln
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$63.3 million versus hk$15.1 million
June 28 CL Group (Holdings) Ltd
* FY group's profit attributable to owners of company amounted to approximately HK$42.7 million versus HK$21.1 million
* FY revenue HK$64.4 million versus HK$65.4 million
* Proposed a final dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for financial year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, June 27 Chilean retailer Cencosud has approved the repurchase of up to $750 million in 2021 and 2023 bonds and plans to issue up to $850 million in new 10-year paper, the company said in a letter to regulators on Tuesday.