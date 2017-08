May 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Both sides in rbs trial over 2008 rights issue ask for adjournment until june 7

* Lawyer for claimants in rbs rights issue trial says remains hopeful of reaching settlement

* Claimants' lawyer in rbs trial says will update court on thursday on progress of settlement talks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)