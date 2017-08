April 28 (Reuters) - Clairvest Group Inc

* Clairvest group inc says co, together with limited partnerships controlled by it, made a us$73.7 million investment in head infotech india pvt. Ltd

* Clairvest group inc says clairvest's portion of investment in head infotech india pvt. Ltd will be approximately us$40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: