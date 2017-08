April 5 (Reuters) - Clarocity Corp-

* Clarocity Corp - signed a non-binding letter of intent for an aggregate purchase price of us$1.6 million

* Clarocity Corp - signed non-binding loi pursuant to which co will acquire certain intellectual property assets from ernie durbin and steve ferguson