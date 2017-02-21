FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces amended debt facility
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces amended debt facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Clarocity Corp

* Clarocity corporation announces amended debt facility

* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million

* Clarocity corp - debentures will bear an interest rate of 15% per annum payable quarterly in cash or in common shares at option of stableview

* Clarocity corp - debentures will mature on September 21, 2019

* Clarocity - will issue up to aggregate amount of $2 million in principal amount of debentures at price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

