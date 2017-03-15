FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Clas Ohlson Q3 operating profit in line with forecasts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 15, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Clas Ohlson Q3 operating profit in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson AB

* Says Q3 sales increased by 9 pct to SEK 2,695 mln (2,482), 5 pct in local currencies

* Says Q3 operating profit increased by 2 pct to SEK 390 mln(382)

* Says we are also reporting our February sales today, which were negatively impacted by a calendar effect of 4 per cent, amounting to SEK 511 mln

* Says February sales increased by 3 pct to SEK 511 mln (495), unchanged in local currencies

* Says plans during 2017/18 to establish 10 to 15 new stores net

* Reuters poll: Q3 operating profit seen at SEK 389 mln, Feb sales at SEK 507 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

