BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
June 22 CLAVISTER HOLDING AB
* CLAVISTER APPOINTS JOHN VESTBERG AS ACTING CEO AND VIKTOR KOVÁCS HAS BEEN APPOINTED DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text: bit.ly/2sXR99c Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017