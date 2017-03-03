FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Clayton Williams Energy Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.49
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 12:36 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Clayton Williams Energy Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Clayton Williams Energy Inc:

* Clayton Williams Energy announces 2016 financial results and year-end reserves

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.49

* Q4 loss per share $1.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oil and gas sales for 4Q16, excluding amortized deferred revenues, increased $7.9 million to $46.6 million

* Clayton Williams Energy - Q4 oil, gas and ngl production in boe/d decreased 14% in 2016, to 13,652 boe/d, as compared to 15,818 boe/d in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.