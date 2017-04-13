FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Clayton Williams Energy- Sobel And Poms to withdraw pending motions for preliminary injunction against co
April 13, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Clayton Williams Energy- Sobel And Poms to withdraw pending motions for preliminary injunction against co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Clayton Williams Energy Inc:

* Clayton Williams Energy-On April 10, Sobel and Poms, in consolidated action agreed to withdraw pending motions for preliminary injunction against co

* Clayton Williams Energy-on April 10, Sobel and Poms, in consolidated action agreed to dismiss their individual claims against co as MOOT

* Clayton Williams Energy Inc - plaintiffs agrred to dismiss claims in return for company's agreement to make supplemental disclosures

* Clayton Williams Energy Inc - plaintiffs sobel and poms filed a notice of withdrawal of their motions for preliminary injunctive relief

* Clayton Williams Energy- on April 10, plaintiffs filed notice of withdrawal and district court cancelled hearing that had been set for April 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

