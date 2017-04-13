BRIEF-Clayton Williams Energy- Sobel And Poms to withdraw pending motions for preliminary injunction against co

April 13 (Reuters) - Clayton Williams Energy Inc:

* Clayton Williams Energy Inc - plaintiffs agrred to dismiss claims in return for company's agreement to make supplemental disclosures

* Clayton Williams Energy- on April 10, plaintiffs filed notice of withdrawal and district court cancelled hearing that had been set for April 13, 2017