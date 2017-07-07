BRIEF-Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program
Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program for exclusive further negotiations
July 7 Clean Commodities Corp
* Clean Commodities Corp. announces Zeolite acquisition; East Coast Zeolite market consolidation strategy
* Clean Commodities Corp- announce acquisition of Ogilvie Quarry Zeolite project located in Nova Scotia, Canada
Clean Commodities Corp- "It is our intention to rapidly scale our Zeolite asset base, Zeolite exploration and Zeolite marketing efforts"
July 7 Whole Foods Market Inc said it had sought $45 per share from Amazon.com Inc but settled for $42 per share, which the ecommerce giant called its "best and final offer".