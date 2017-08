Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clean Energy Fuels Corp

* Clean Energy reports 88.4 million gallons delivered and revenue of $81.0 million for second quarter of 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue $81 million versus I/B/E/S view $87 million

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - delivered 88.4 million gallons in Q2 of 2017, a 6.6% increase from 82.9 million gallons delivered in same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: