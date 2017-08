April 19 (Reuters) - CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

* ISSUES FURTHER 955,188 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO ADDITIONAL ACCEPTING DIAMOND WOOD SHAREHOLDERS

* ISSUES FURTHER SHARES FOLLOWING ADMISSION OF ITS SHARES TO TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH

* AS RESULT OF FURTHER ACCEPTANCES, CO'S HOLDING IN CAPITAL OF DIAMOND WOOD CHINA LIMITED INCREASES FROM 93.16% TO 97.44% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)