5 months ago
BRIEF-Cleantech Invest: Enersize signs new customer agreements
March 14, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cleantech Invest: Enersize signs new customer agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj:

* Says portfolio company Enersize signs new customer agreements with cement plant and diesel engine manufacturer

* Two projects covering installation of system for measurements and efficiency analysis of energy usage in industrial compressed air systems in Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co. Ltd and BBMG Liulihe Cement Plant

* Total compressed air capacity in both plants combined is almost 3 MW

* Installation phase for system will start in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

