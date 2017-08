March 16 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj:

* Significantly increases its ownership and starts acceleration of Eagle Filters

* Says has executed a follow-on investment into portfolio company Eagle Filters

* Ownership increases from 10 pct to 28 pct

* Secured options to potentially increase its ownership to 40 pct