5 months ago
BRIEF-Cleantech Invest portfolio company starts 2nd project with Chinese BOE Group
March 7, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cleantech Invest portfolio company starts 2nd project with Chinese BOE Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj:

* Says its portfolio company Enersize starts second project with Chinese flat screen manufacturer BOE

* Enersize to cover installation of system for measurements and efficiency analysis of energy usage in compressed air systems in Beijing

* Potential savings in plant has been estimated to be over 3 million euros annually

* Enersize's part of yearly savings during lifetime of project will be agreed with customer in second project phase when savings potential has been measured and identified through Enersize system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

