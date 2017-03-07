BRIEF-Cleantech Invest portfolio company starts 2nd project with Chinese BOE Group

March 7 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj:

* Says its portfolio company Enersize starts second project with Chinese flat screen manufacturer BOE

* Enersize to cover installation of system for measurements and efficiency analysis of energy usage in compressed air systems in Beijing

* Potential savings in plant has been estimated to be over 3 million euros annually

* Enersize's part of yearly savings during lifetime of project will be agreed with customer in second project phase when savings potential has been measured and identified through Enersize system