May 17 (Reuters) - CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ

* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE ATTRACTS 2,9 MEUR IN A FULLY SUBSCRIBED SHARE ISSUE AND LISTS ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM FIRST NORTH IN MID JUNE

* FIRST TRADING DAY OF ENERSIZE ON STOCK EXCHANGE IS ESTIMATED TO BE ON 15TH OF JUNE 2017, PENDING APPROVAL OF NASDAQ

* CLEANTECH INVEST OWNERSHIP IN ENERSIZE IS 37,7% AFTER SHARE ISSUE