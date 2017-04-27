BRIEF-Clearfield reports fiscal Q2 EPS $0.07

April 27 (Reuters) - Clearfield Inc

* Clearfield reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $17.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $20.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Revenue growth of 4 pct for Q2 and 10 pct year-to-date is beneath our expectation for this six month period"

* "Experienced a noticeable dip in demand for our solutions from our customers in wireless market"

* Sees dip in demand from wireless market as a short-term shift in procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: