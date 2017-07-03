BRIEF-AIG to provide life insurance products for RBS, Natwest customers
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
July 3 Clearside Biomedical Inc
* Clearside Biomedical Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2tDFDPJ] Further company coverage:
* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share