July 3 Clearside Biomedical Inc

* Clearside Biomedical Inc - ‍on June 30, 2017, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. entered into sales agreement with Cowen and Company, LLC - SEC Filing​

* Clearside Biomedical- ‍agreement to offer, sell shares of common stock having aggregate offering price of up to $50 million through Cowen as sales agent​ Source text: [bit.ly/2thLgkp] Further company coverage: