BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Clearside Biomedical Inc
* Initiated strategic realignment of research and development resources from pre-clinical Axitinib development program to DME clinical development program
* Realignment for Axitinib for treatment of wet AMD toward ongoing clinical development program for dme
* No longer expects to submit an investigational new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration for axitinib
* trial results from other participants led co to reconsider viability of further development of proprietary suspension formulation of Axitinib
* Says plans to continue to investigate Axitinib and other compounds for treatment of wet AMD
* Clearside will shift research and development resources away from wet AMD towards its DME program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.