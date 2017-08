May 11 (Reuters) - Clearsign Combustion Corp

* CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION - JAMES N. HARMON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TREASURER, SECRETARY, SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION WHICH IS EFFECTIVE ON MAY 11, 2017

* BRIAN G. FIKE WILL ASSUME HARMON'S DUTIES UNTIL A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: