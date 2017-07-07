July 7 Clearstream Energy Services Inc:
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc provides update on
indemnity claim by Brompton Corp.
* Clearstream Energy Services - Ontario court of appeal
issued decision in matter with court dismissing appeal brought
by co's unit
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - accrued for estimated
potential liability of $4,985 during year ended December 31,
2016 with respect to issue
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - corresponding loss with
respect to matter of Brompton Corp versus co's unit recorded in
discontinued operations
