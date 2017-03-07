FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clearstream posts Q4 loss per share $0.06
March 7, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Clearstream posts Q4 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Clearstream Energy Services Inc

* Clearstream announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc qtrly revenue $72.9 million versus $89.0 million

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc expect for Q1 of 2017, revenue and EBITDA to be higher on both a year-over-year and sequential basis

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations, basic $0.06

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc- for Q1 of 2017, we expect revenue and EBITDA to be higher on both a year-over-year and sequential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

