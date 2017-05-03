BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Clearstream Energy Services Inc
* Clearstream announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to C$77.7 million
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $ 0.03
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - "modest improvements to oil and gas prices led to stronger industry conditions during Q1 of 2017"
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - "turnaround demand is typically strong during Q2 and this is expected to be case in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.