5 months ago
BRIEF-Clearwater reports qtrly earnings per share $0.13
March 8, 2017 / 2:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Clearwater reports qtrly earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Clearwater Seafoods Inc

* Clearwater reports 2016 full year results and positive outlook for 2017

* Clearwater Seafoods- Inventory levels increased during Q3, Q4 2016 to higher than anticipated levels following successful harvesting in clam fleet

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Clearwater Seafoods Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 sales C$165.7 million versus C$165.5 million

* Clearwater Seafoods Inc - "Global demand for seafood is outpacing supply, creating favorable market dynamics for vertically integrated producers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

