Nigeria forex reserve dips slightly in June from a month ago -cenbank
LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserve stood at $30.25 billion by June 28, down 0.36 percent from a month ago, central bank data showed on Friday.
June 30 Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $115.0 million - SEC Filing
* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Wedbush Pacgrow and BTIG are underwriters to the IPO
* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: [bit.ly/2trp6yz]
CHICAGO, June 30 With a budget deal elusive and a midnight Friday deadline fast approaching, Illinois faces a crisis that threatens everything from its education system to government payrolls and the likelihood of becoming the first U.S. state ever with a junk credit rating.