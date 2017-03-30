FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clere FY net profit down at 4.0 million euros
March 30, 2017 / 5:55 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Clere FY net profit down at 4.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Clere Ag

* FY annual net profit of 4.0 million euros ($4.30 million) (previous year: 32.8 million euros)

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to -3.0 million euros, compared to -6.7 million euros for previous year

* On balance sheet date, group had cash and cash equivalents of 139.6 million euros. Consequently, company has sufficient funds available for its business operations

* "In fiscal year 2017, we will concentrate on acquisition of additional operating companies in field of renewable energy. In long term, stable returns and corresponding dividends should be achieved" - says CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

