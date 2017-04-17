BRIEF-Cleveland Biolabs announces commencement of in Vivo Biocomparability study

April 17 (Reuters) - Cleveland Biolabs Inc

* Cleveland Biolabs announces commencement of in Vivo biocomparability study

* FDA provided CBLI with its consent for initiation of an in Vivo Biocomparability study of the formulations in non-human primates

* Planned biocomparability study is funded in part by department of defense joint Warfighter Medical Research Program contract

* FDA completed its review of a side-by-side analytical comparison of two formulations of entolimod