4 months ago
BRIEF-Cleveland Biolabs announces commencement of in Vivo Biocomparability study
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cleveland Biolabs announces commencement of in Vivo Biocomparability study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Cleveland Biolabs Inc

* Cleveland Biolabs announces commencement of in Vivo biocomparability study

* FDA provided CBLI with its consent for initiation of an in Vivo Biocomparability study of the formulations in non-human primates

* Planned biocomparability study is funded in part by department of defense joint Warfighter Medical Research Program contract

* FDA completed its review of a side-by-side analytical comparison of two formulations of entolimod Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

