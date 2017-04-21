FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clicks Group HY HEPS up 13.5 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 21, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Clicks Group HY HEPS up 13.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Ltd:

* Interim condensed consolidated results for six months ended Feb. 28 2017

* Group's performance for six months translated into growth of 13.5 pct in diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 232 cents per share

* Interim dividend has been increased by 15.8 pct to 88 cents per share

* Group turnover increased by 8.5 pct to 13.1 bln rand, with retail sales growing by 11.8 pct and distribution turnover by 7.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

