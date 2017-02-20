BRIEF-Clientèle Ltd says diluted HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 up 10 pct

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Clientèle Limited:

* Six month diluted headline earnings per share increased by 10 pct to 66.45 cents

* Six month annualised return on average shareholders' interest of 55 pct

* Six months net insurance premiums increased by 7 pct to r924.7 million

* Six month value of new business of r246.7 million

* Six month recurring embedded value earnings of r340.0 million

* Six month annualised recurring return on embedded value of 13.9 pct

* Immediate focus is on reducing withdrawals and increasing production volumes, with aim of returning these to expected levels