March 10 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc:

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. Announces increase in maximum payment amount with respect to tender offers for certain of its unsecured notes

* Cliffs Natural Resources - increased maximum payment amount to up to $500.0 million in aggregate purchase price

* Extended expiration time for tender offers to midnight, new york city time, at end of day on march 23, 2017