BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources qtrly loss per share from cont ops $0.11

April 27 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc:

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - Cliffs' full-year 2017 Asia Pacific iron ore expected sales and production volume is unchanged at approximately 11.5 million tons

* Cliffs Natural Resources -U.S. Iron ore pellet sales volume in Q1 of 2017 was 3.1 million long tons, a 63 percent increase when compared to Q1 of 2016

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - Cliffs full-year 2017 capital expenditures budget is unchanged at $105 million

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 51 percent to $462 million

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations of $0.11

* Cliffs Natural Resources - Q1 Asia pacific iron ore sales volume increased 9 percent to 3.0 million metric tons, from 2.8 million metric tons in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $412.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cliffs Natural Resources - full-year 2017 U.S. iron ore cash cost of goods sold and operating expense expectation is unchanged at $55 - $60 per long ton

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - expects to generate approximately $380 million of net income and $700 million of adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2017

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - U.S. Iron ore full-year sales and production volumes expectation is unchanged at approximately 19 million long tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: