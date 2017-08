BRIEF-Clinica Baviera plans to open new clinics after strong FY results

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Clinica Baviera SA:

* FY net profit 7.9 million euros ($8.3 million) versus 4.8 million euros year ago

* FY net sales 91.6 million euros versus 85.5 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA up 44.8 percent at 16.5 million euros versus 11.4 million euros year ago

* Net debt 4.8 million euros at end-Dec. versus 1.4 million euros at end-Dec. 2015

* Sees to open 15-20 new clinics as part of mid-term objectives

* Sees mid-term EBITDA margin slightly above 20 percent

* Sees debt/EBITDA ratio and pay-out ratios at levels similar to the current ones